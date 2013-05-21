Pietro Schirano

Process icons

Pietro Schirano
Pietro Schirano
  • Save
Process icons icon work design minimalistic minimal flat
Download color palette

I am working on some cool stuff for the company, I can't tell that much, but these are icons to show particular phases of something :) I hope you like! I would love to have your feedback!

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2013
Pietro Schirano
Pietro Schirano
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Pietro Schirano

View profile
    • Like