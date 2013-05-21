Ryan Quintal

Bake Sale for Team Walk

Ryan Quintal
Ryan Quintal
  • Save
Bake Sale for Team Walk bake sale teamwalk cancer benefit
Download color palette

Just a little poster made up for my mother's fundraising team for TeamWalk for Cancer Care.

Special Thanks to LaRue & Company for some adorable assets to ad special flare to this design.

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2013
Ryan Quintal
Ryan Quintal

More by Ryan Quintal

View profile
    • Like