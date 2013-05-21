Stephen Breagy

Iconic Mockup

Stephen Breagy
Stephen Breagy
  • Save
Iconic Mockup blue comment comments feedback iconic image mockup mockup design photoshop theme web design wordpress work portfolio thumbnail
Download color palette

Hey guys! So I'm working on a mockup for a site that I might make into a Wordpress theme eventually. Haven't decided yet. :) You can view the whole mockup here: http://cl.ly/image/3k0R273N1w3e. Something just seems missing. I'm definitely not the best designer, and I know that it probably needs some work, so I'd really love your comments and tips. Thanks guys!

Stephen Breagy
Stephen Breagy

More by Stephen Breagy

View profile
    • Like