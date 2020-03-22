Quero Bolsa - Proposta Redesign

Obrigado pela visita!

[Em português]

Projeto desenvolvido para o processo seletivo que fiz para trabalhar junto a maior Edtech do Brasil.

Briefing

No briefing continham dores específicas de uma versão antiga do site, alguns dos itens são: retenção do usuário, falta de interesse no conteúdo da página e aprofundamento nas informações dos cursos oferecido.

Solução

Após a análise dos dados já colhidos, sites relevantes de universidades, faculdades, guia de estudante e até mesmo alguns seguimentos oferecidos por sites de pesquisa foram utilizados para entender o que há de novo nesta esfera. O que mais chamou a atenção foram os resultados vagos que estes estudantes têm no tocante sobre quais seriam suas novas experiências, possibilidades de futuro etc, neste âmbito acadêmico, o que já prejudicava o início de sua experiência.

A atenção maior foi direcionada para entender como a plataforma se comunicaria com o usuário e ter a certeza de que estaria fazendo tudo da melhor maneira possível.

Para otimizar a pesquisa e torná-la mais ampla, foi criada uma sessão de informações mais completa e com o acesso inspirado em filtros de opções. Ao invés de uma rolagem padrão na tela a procura de temas que interessassem o usuário, utilizando assim, um filtro aberto com todas as opções disponíveis de temas para pesquisa sobre curso.

[In English]

Project developed for the selection process I did to work with the largest Edtech in Brazil.

Briefing

In the briefing there were specific pains from an old version of the site, some of the items are: user retention, lack of interest in the content of the page and deepening in the information of the courses offered.

Solution

After analyzing the data already collected, relevant websites of universities, colleges, student guides and even some segments offered by research sites were used to understand what is new in this sphere. What attracted the most attention were the vague results that these students have regarding their new experiences, possibilities for the future, etc., in this academic scope, which already hampered the beginning of their experience.

The greatest attention was directed to understand how the platform would communicate with the user and to be sure that it would be doing everything in the best possible way.

To optimize the search and make it broader, a more complete information session was created, with access inspired by option filters. Instead of a standard scrolling on the screen looking for topics that interest the user, thus using an open filter with all the available options of themes for research on the course.