Jabin King

CTA Pods & Hero

Jabin King
Jabin King
  • Save
CTA Pods & Hero pods cta lines print print marks train icons website illustration hero
Download color palette

Finished version of the hero image area including slide-up CTAs.

6372841abe77d1d52217a04a3d3219b1
Rebound of
CTA Pods
By Jabin King
View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2013
Jabin King
Jabin King

More by Jabin King

View profile
    • Like