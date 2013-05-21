willharding

Process Sketches

willharding
willharding
  • Save
Process Sketches sketch skull indian mohican
Download color palette

Some sketches that were left on the cutting room floor. Still like these guys but they weren't the right direction.

Cd6de82615ae56a52e35360163c953eb
Rebound of
Mohican Hills
By willharding
View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2013
willharding
willharding

More by willharding

View profile
    • Like