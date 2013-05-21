Antoine Bauchet

Hi everyone !

Hi everyone ! thanks invite type hand lettering
Thanks to Bu! for inviting me and letting me enter in this amazing community.

Hope you will enjoy what I'll make and present to you. So glad to be here !

Posted on May 21, 2013
