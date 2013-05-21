willharding

Mohican Hills

Mohican Hills
This month's JustUs League project was to do an album cover for your "hometown." I grew up in a neighborhood called Mohican Hills in Bethesda, MD. See the rest of the group's work at www.artisjust.us

May 21, 2013
