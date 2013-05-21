Olivia Fries

Hayley Williams

Olivia Fries
Olivia Fries
  • Save
Hayley Williams illustration magazine illustrator adobe details red redhead singer music musician portrait adobe illustrator
Download color palette

This illustration started as a project for fun and was later used in a magazine spread assignment in my second year of college.

Olivia Fries
Olivia Fries

More by Olivia Fries

View profile
    • Like