Riding Troll

Riding Troll
Finally the day has arrived and we started our project today!

http://www.ridingtroll.com

Riding Troll is a crowd sourced website for bikers, with POIs to look for all around the world.

* Beware it still is in beta, but feel free to register and start using it.

