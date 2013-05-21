3WNDR®

Dream Warrior - Texture

3WNDR®
3WNDR®
  • Save
Dream Warrior - Texture vector illustration negative space tomahawk hatchet native american feathers gold wood pattern
Download color palette

Added some texture to the design and refined the 3D lines. Really love the way this one came out! Would LOVE to get it printed!!!

Dreamwarrior 01
Rebound of
Dream Warrior
By 3WNDR®
3WNDR®
3WNDR®

More by 3WNDR®

View profile
    • Like