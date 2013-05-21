Vse Prosto Shot

Olga Vasik

was lucky to made a lettering for a small street art project, you can check a viadeo about it on my vimeo channel https://vimeo.com/66248372
full project is here http://www.behance.net/gallery/simplicity-is-a-key/9108457

Posted on May 21, 2013
