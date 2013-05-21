Lance Flores

Oklahome

Lance Flores
Lance Flores
  • Save
Oklahome oklahome oklahoma type typography custom personal hand-written rendered hand-drawn hand home blue state flag black white disaster relief moore love current news gesture grunge happy bright positive
Download color palette

I may not be from Oklahoma, but I have a lot of friends who call it home. I drew up this design with my friend Paul Jason Klein. This will be printed on an American Apparel T-Shirt, and all proceeds will go to the American Red Cross for disaster relief. Here's the link: http://goo.gl/OJS0K.

Lance Flores
Lance Flores

More by Lance Flores

View profile
    • Like