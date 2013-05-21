Kyle Wayne Benson

Revolt Logo Idea

Kyle Wayne Benson
Kyle Wayne Benson
Hire Me
  • Save
Revolt Logo Idea revolt peach blue
Download color palette

These are the colors and shapes that one comes up with while listening to the new Daft Punk.

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2013
Kyle Wayne Benson
Kyle Wayne Benson
Hi!!!
Hire Me

More by Kyle Wayne Benson

View profile
    • Like