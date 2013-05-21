Bryce Snyder

Mind Reader

Everyone likes card games; especially when you don't have to play "52 pick-up."

I made this jQuery "Mind-reader" in college. It was used for a client based project that they requested an interactive game based on binary.

I just think it's cool, not that it looks overly exciting. OH! and the JQuery was fun.

Posted on May 21, 2013
