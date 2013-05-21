Bryce Snyder

Sherkston Paintball Website

Sherkston Paintball Website web design simplistic logo paintball light red web design
This was the "new age!" for me.
Built for a client this ist the first website that I look a lot of time just to learn how to use some fonts and make the style look simple.

At the time I thought it was great, not sure about it now... haha

Posted on May 21, 2013
