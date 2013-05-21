Bryce Snyder

Random Elegant Site web design simplistic elegance dark web design
I haven't been doing much web design lately due to other reasons so I figured I'd step back into this ring. Couple things that I have changed so far but overall seems decent to me!

Now I just need to find a use for it...

Posted on May 21, 2013
