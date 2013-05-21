Lonley Planet concept travel app

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
I am bit by bit putting this out into the world. It is all concept work, the good people of LP are not involved in it, it is just my own pixel pushing lust that I am venting here.
Here are two youtube animations of the first screens:
http://youtu.be/-fJSCi9ovu8
http://youtu.be/9mA_vbiBxfw
(watch it in HD)
Am very much looking forward to hear all your comments.