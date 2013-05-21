Marcel Deelen

Lonley Planet concept travel app

Lonley Planet concept travel app concept app uiux travel
I am bit by bit putting this out into the world. It is all concept work, the good people of LP are not involved in it, it is just my own pixel pushing lust that I am venting here.

Here are two youtube animations of the first screens:
http://youtu.be/-fJSCi9ovu8
http://youtu.be/9mA_vbiBxfw

(watch it in HD)

Am very much looking forward to hear all your comments.

Posted on May 21, 2013
