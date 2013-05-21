Lonley Planet concept travel app

I am bit by bit putting this out into the world. It is all concept work, the good people of LP are not involved in it, it is just my own pixel pushing lust that I am venting here.

Here are two youtube animations of the first screens:

http://youtu.be/-fJSCi9ovu8

http://youtu.be/9mA_vbiBxfw

(watch it in HD)

Am very much looking forward to hear all your comments.