Bryce Snyder

Simplistic Bar Site!

Bryce Snyder
Bryce Snyder
  • Save
Simplistic Bar Site! web design simplistic elegance dark teal orange web design
Download color palette

The client wanted something simple and easy; this is what I have built. It's not complete (given the client still needs to give me the content) but overall I like the feel.

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2013
Bryce Snyder
Bryce Snyder

More by Bryce Snyder

View profile
    • Like