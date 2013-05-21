Turgay Mutlay

Tape icon

Turgay Mutlay
Turgay Mutlay
Hire Me
  • Save
Tape icon icon yellow design mobile turkey app interface ios iphone ui app icon appstore artwork tape details illustration ipad light reflections russia shadow texture vector bob marley little birds 120 dobly system
Download color palette
Turgay Mutlay
Turgay Mutlay
UI - Brand Designer & Illustrator ✪ ✦ ©
Hire Me

More by Turgay Mutlay

View profile
    • Like