Playroom
This illustrated playroom was done for Time Inc. Content Solutions. In total I illustrated five different rooms and a couple of spot illustrations for them. The illustrations are being used as part of a infographic highlighting the many uses of Gain brand dryer sheets throughout your home. You can see them all here: http://bit.ly/17YLtdu

Laundry Room
Posted on May 21, 2013
