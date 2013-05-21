Shaw Nielsen

Laundry Room

Laundry Room illustration laundry infographic
This illustrated laundry room was done for Time Inc. Content Solutions. In total I illustrated five different rooms and a couple of spot illustrations for them. The illustrations are being used as part of a infographic highlighting the many uses of Gain brand dryer sheets throughout your home. You can see them all here: http://bit.ly/17YLtdu

Posted on May 21, 2013
