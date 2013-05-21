Andrew Colin Beck

Love the Unloved

My poster for Sevenly is Available!
I wanted to portray the most traditionally unwanted creatures, and ascribe a lovable human trait to them - something you would only know if you really got to know someone. The poster invites you to look close at the fine print, as we should when we get to know people.

Posted on May 21, 2013
