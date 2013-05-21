Love the Unloved

My poster for Sevenly is Available!

☞ Grab a print here:

☞ See the full project here:

I wanted to portray the most traditionally unwanted creatures, and ascribe a lovable human trait to them - something you would only know if you really got to know someone. The poster invites you to look close at the fine print, as we should when we get to know people.