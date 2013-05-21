Jessica Olander

Faith Hope & Love t-shirt for Mister Dress Up

Print I did for the online t-shirt store Mister Dress Up (http://www.misterdressup.com/products/jessica-olander-graphic-t-shirt). On sale for one week only (20-26 May 2013).

Posted on May 21, 2013
