Reveal 3d render gsg baby pacifier physical animation
Needed a clever way to reveal to our family and friends the gender of our new addition, and what better way than to spend a night making a quick animation to do the deed?

Check the link to see the animation:
https://vimeo.com/65382511

Posted on May 21, 2013
