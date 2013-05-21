Cloudly Labs

Live Soccer iOS app concept

flat ui iphone live score app soccer ios
Tired of ESPN space-shuttle like glow animations and graphics? We as well. This was a very interested project of reinventing sport graphic using flat design style. Now showing home screen and live results.

Posted on May 21, 2013
