"8 Beamed Down, Only 7 Returned"

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
With the new film's release, watching the old classic episodes and introducing my sons to the animated series, I'm definitely on a Star Trek kick right now. This is a print that I've been working on. I love how well-designed characters are able to be broken down to very basic shapes and colors and still be recognizable. To bad that red shirt didn't recognize the Gorn hiding behind that rock.