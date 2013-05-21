Marc L. Thomas

"8 Beamed Down, Only 7 Returned"

"8 Beamed Down, Only 7 Returned" illustration print vector character design
With the new film's release, watching the old classic episodes and introducing my sons to the animated series, I'm definitely on a Star Trek kick right now. This is a print that I've been working on. I love how well-designed characters are able to be broken down to very basic shapes and colors and still be recognizable. To bad that red shirt didn't recognize the Gorn hiding behind that rock.

Posted on May 21, 2013
