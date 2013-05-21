Ken Barber

Allen and Anita Letterpress Print

My folks celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in April, so I decided to make them something special to commemorate the occasion. With the help of the Ray Nichols at Lead Graffiti in Newark, Delaware, I designed and letterpress-printed this small memento.

You can read more about the project on my site:

http://typeandlettering.com/lettering/allen-and-anita

Don't forget to check out Lead Graffiti:

http://leadgraffiti.com/

