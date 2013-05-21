Spencer Charles

Wang Monogram Handkerchief

Wang Monogram Handkerchief monogram lettering design
Final monogram printed on silk. View the full hankerchief at http://www.louisefili.com/logos/kent-wang/.

Posted on May 21, 2013
