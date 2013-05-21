Xbox Infinity Logo Concept

So i'm excited about the Xbox reveal tonight and wanted to play around with some ideas on the rumours of the new xbox being named "infinity"

i also made some simple, flat iOS icons which could be used with iOS 7 (if the rumours of flatness are true). If Microsoft use the infinity logo to promote the brand having the word LIVE underneath would be sufficient enough for the iOS app, infinity live has a nice sound to it ;)

check out the x2 for a better view

as always feedback is welcome from you lovely people of dribbble :)