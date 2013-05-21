I was requested by Daily Sushi to submit a drawing to their amazing collection of sushi inspired illustrations, so of course I couldn't resist!

With some inspiration from photos and experiences I had when visiting Japan a few years ago, I ended up focusing on the sushi chef (Itamae in Japanese) and some of the tools and ingredients used for sushi. Here's the final drawing for Itamae, and you can also grab a printed version off Society6 (they have free shipping right now).