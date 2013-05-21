Tyler Deeb

Unused Identity Mark

Tyler Deeb
Tyler Deeb
  • Save
Unused Identity Mark logo branding mark
Download color palette

I am still cranking on this job. This was my first concept that I presented. I wasn't totally in love with it until I started applying it to various things ... and noticed that it kept it's integrity at each application. So ... I don't think it's an outstanding image, But as a mark, it does it job well ... and that's why I like it.

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2013
Tyler Deeb
Tyler Deeb

More by Tyler Deeb

View profile
    • Like