João Oliveira Simões

New Polagram Icon

João Oliveira Simões
João Oliveira Simões
Hire Me
  • Save
New Polagram Icon icon ios polagram polaroids photos
Download color palette

Doing a new icon/logo for Polagram. Your pictures printed and delivered. ;) Check their website - http://www.polagr.am/

Check also the animation of the product page.

Thanks, and you can always follow me on Twitter.

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2013
João Oliveira Simões
João Oliveira Simões
Founder @44Studio & Staff Product Designer @Brilliant
Hire Me

More by João Oliveira Simões

View profile
    • Like