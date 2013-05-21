Stylized signature of my last name, Thomas

Marc L. Thomas

For years when signing my work (mainly sketches or illustrations) I've only signed my first name, Marc. But recently I've taken to signing just my last name, Thomas. I've always hated writing my last name because I can never write it in a way that I like ... until now. So I've developed this stylized way of writing my last name. This was hand drawn on my iPad with a Bamboo Stylus in Paper by 53.

Posted on May 21, 2013
