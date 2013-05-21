Benjamin B.

New crazy project

Benjamin B.
Benjamin B.
  • Save
New crazy project webdesign logo
Download color palette

Just finished the landing page of Vocapik, the new project i'm working on at Kalyzée a french start-up !
You can check the full page online here : http://www.vocapik.com

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2013
Benjamin B.
Benjamin B.

More by Benjamin B.

View profile
    • Like