Cloudly Labs

Live Soccer iOS app concept

Cloudly Labs
Cloudly Labs
  • Save
Live Soccer iOS app concept ios soccer app live score iphone ui flat
Download color palette

Tired of ESPN space-shuttle like glow animations and graphics? We as well. This was a very interested project of reinventing sport graphic using flat design style. More to come.

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2013
Cloudly Labs
Cloudly Labs

More by Cloudly Labs

View profile
    • Like