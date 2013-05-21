Frantisek Kusovsky

Conversation view app iphone mobile inbox intercom apple menu conversation chat user hand idea blue select
Small menu (just an idea) on conversation view for fast actions. Tweaked with little help of @Jan Vu Nam

Hand shot by @Jackie Tran Anh

Posted on May 21, 2013
