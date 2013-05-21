felipe tofani

deftones came to berlin and i did a poster for them

deftones came to berlin and i did a poster for them deftones poster illustration girl face grunge dirty
deftones came to town in february and i designed a poster for them. this is a piece of it.

Posted on May 21, 2013
