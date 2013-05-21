Simon Kuzmanović

Milk Package

Simon Kuzmanović
Simon Kuzmanović
  • Save
Milk Package milk package house arrow grass cow bottle
Download color palette

Currently I'm working on Milk package design, with complete production path - our fields, our farm to our milk house.

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2013
Simon Kuzmanović
Simon Kuzmanović

More by Simon Kuzmanović

View profile
    • Like