Pino Lamanna

Laser Cut Bamboo iPhone Case

Pino Lamanna
Pino Lamanna
  • Save
Laser Cut Bamboo iPhone Case laser cut wood bamboo case bumper iphone gadget lfr schakalwal
Download color palette

iPhone Case design I did for Quadocta cases

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2013
Pino Lamanna
Pino Lamanna

More by Pino Lamanna

View profile
    • Like