Eoin Thomas O'Hehir

Stealth Trip

Eoin Thomas O'Hehir
Eoin Thomas O'Hehir
  • Save
Stealth Trip stealth trip ios iphone app game gamification gps cinema4d
Download color palette

This is a game where I designed the interface and did character modeling work in Cinema 4D. The main concept was to gamify travel.

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2013
Eoin Thomas O'Hehir
Eoin Thomas O'Hehir

More by Eoin Thomas O'Hehir

View profile
    • Like