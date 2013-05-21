Joshua Dillon

Joshua Dillon
Joshua Dillon
Alupacon Stocking Cap Icon
Icon number four in a series of portfolio icons. This set will be entirely made up of things that I can't live without, and that I use daily. Number four: The Stocking Cap. Best $10 hat purchase ever.

Posted on May 21, 2013
Joshua Dillon
Joshua Dillon
Design strategy, direction, and leadership.
