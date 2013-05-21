Richard de Ruijter

Street illustration

Richard de Ruijter
Richard de Ruijter
  • Save
Street illustration hotel shop store buying cash taxi lines black white greyscale simple bold old cab taxicab clouds life city
Download color palette

Client requested me to take a more simplified approach, having a lot of fun on the rework of this design :)

B65bd7a86d6255ee47edb293606487b7
Rebound of
Big Yellow Taxi
By Richard de Ruijter
Richard de Ruijter
Richard de Ruijter

More by Richard de Ruijter

View profile
    • Like