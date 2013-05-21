James Kwon
figmints

Bitefire Logo

James Kwon
figmints
James Kwon for figmints
Hire Us
  • Save
Bitefire Logo bitefire logo identity fork food restaurant flame fire orange gradient yellow black utensil mark
Download color palette

Unveiling of the new Bitefire logo. Bitefire is a restaurant profile web app where restaurants and food vendors can post menus, specials, upcoming events, social links, and more. Thoughts?

Stay tuned for new screenshots as we get ready to launch soon. If you are interested in becoming a Bitefire user, contact Figmints.

figmints
figmints
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by figmints

View profile
    • Like