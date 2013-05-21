Sven De Caluwe

New App Icon

New App Icon ios icon
New icon for an App I am currently working on, I know this is my first upload so thanks a lot to Dribble for accepting me! Happy to be here among so many talented designers!!

Posted on May 21, 2013
