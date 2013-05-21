aramisdream

Resort Pace Brochure

aramisdream
aramisdream
  • Save
Resort Pace Brochure agritourism resort italy lucania holydays brochure
Download color palette

Mini brochure for agritourism placed in Lucania - Italy
Here some logo studies for the project http://dribbble.com/shots/876087-Resort-Pace-Wip?list=users

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2013
aramisdream
aramisdream

More by aramisdream

View profile
    • Like