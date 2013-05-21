Tatak Waskitho

O.T.G.D.Y

Tatak Waskitho
Tatak Waskitho
Hire Me
  • Save
O.T.G.D.Y t-shirt typo hand lettering simple design skull
Download color palette

available soon!

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2013
Tatak Waskitho
Tatak Waskitho
I draw for living but sometimes for fun
Hire Me

More by Tatak Waskitho

View profile
    • Like