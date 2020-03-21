Nick Murrish

Led-Zeppelin

Led-Zeppelin lighting illustration lord of the rings heaven stairway gollum
Illustration for a Lord of the rings inspired Led-Zeppelin poster. Full poster coming shortly!

Posted on Mar 21, 2020
