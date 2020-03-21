Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Anastasiya Khomchyk

Event search app

Event search app is for tracking all the events that may interest you to visit.
The main task was to streamline all the activities, so that you can easily find what you really like. It was also important to find a unified stylistic solution that would simultaneously unite and differentiate everything.
Events are divided into 7 different groups, each of which has its own color, which helps the user to distinguish them visually.

Thank u

