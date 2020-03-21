Google Fights Covid-19

Trending designs to inspire you
In difficult times like these, it's important to stay calm and positive. (I tend to get super paranoid 😅) We all have been fighting covıd19 in our own ways and it's been stressful for almost everyone across the globe, so I thought I'll create this fun humourous series of famous brands fighting covid19. Stay tuned for more 🙌