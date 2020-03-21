Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Seleqt Design

Google Fights Covid-19

Seleqt Design
Seleqt Design
  • Save
Google Fights Covid-19 news search results search google search loop animation animation kinetic typography branding design typography gif motion graphic motion design covid-19 covid covid19 google
Download color palette

In difficult times like these, it's important to stay calm and positive. (I tend to get super paranoid 😅) We all have been fighting covıd19 in our own ways and it's been stressful for almost everyone across the globe, so I thought I'll create this fun humourous series of famous brands fighting covid19. Stay tuned for more 🙌

Seleqt Design
Seleqt Design

More by Seleqt Design

View profile
    • Like